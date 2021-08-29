Preseason Wrap-up with Minshew Mania

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to wrap up the Eagles preseason! We talk the Eagles acquisition of Gardner Minshew and the overall outlook of the Quarterback room and its impact on the Eagles 53 man roster cuts. We react to Deshaun Watson's unwillingness to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia. Plus we react to the final preseason game by diving into our positions to watch and potential surprise names with just over 48 hours until rosters are cut to 53.

