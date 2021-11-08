Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies: 2 Difference-Makers for 2021 and Beyond

Union Acquire Matheus Davo on Loan

08/11/2021
Embed from Getty Images

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Philadelphia Union have announced that they have acquired 21-year-old Brazilian Matheus “Davo” Alvarengo de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian Serie A Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. Davo will immediately be added to the active roster, and will be on loan in Philadelphia until the end of the year. The club has an option to buy at the end of Davo’s loan spell.

“We’re excited to welcome Matheus to the Philadelphia Union and add a versatile young attacker to our roster,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner. “We have looked for a technically advanced striker like Matheus who can play underneath his partner and link defense to attack. We look forward to getting him quickly integrated into our system.”

This season, Davo has been on loan with Serie B club Guarani FC, where he currently has five goals and four assists in 44 appearances. He has had multiple multi-point games, one on June 2 and July 21, contributing a goal and an assist in both games.

Posted by on 08/11/2021 in Union, Writer: Siobhan Nolan | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)