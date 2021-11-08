Union Acquire Matheus Davo on Loan

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Philadelphia Union have announced that they have acquired 21-year-old Brazilian Matheus “Davo” Alvarengo de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian Serie A Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. Davo will immediately be added to the active roster, and will be on loan in Philadelphia until the end of the year. The club has an option to buy at the end of Davo’s loan spell.

“We’re excited to welcome Matheus to the Philadelphia Union and add a versatile young attacker to our roster,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner. “We have looked for a technically advanced striker like Matheus who can play underneath his partner and link defense to attack. We look forward to getting him quickly integrated into our system.”

This season, Davo has been on loan with Serie B club Guarani FC, where he currently has five goals and four assists in 44 appearances. He has had multiple multi-point games, one on June 2 and July 21, contributing a goal and an assist in both games.