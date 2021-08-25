Wentz's Return is HUGE for the Birds (Draft)! NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap & AFC East Preview
08/25/2021
Doc & Brett breakdown week 2 of the NFL Preseason and preview the AFC East
- Carson Wentz is back for the Colts and that's HUGE for the Eagles
- Trey Lance impressing in the Bay Area
- News and notes from around the league
- AFC East Preview
Coming to SportzWire Radio on September 3
Supported by: Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more!
Follow on Social Media
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.