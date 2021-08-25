Wentz's Return is HUGE for the Birds (Draft)! NFL Preseason Week 2 Recap & AFC East Preview

Doc & Brett breakdown week 2 of the NFL Preseason and preview the AFC East

Carson Wentz is back for the Colts and that's HUGE for the Eagles

Trey Lance impressing in the Bay Area

News and notes from around the league

AFC East Preview

Coming to SportzWire Radio on September 3

Supported by: Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!

Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more!

Follow on Social Media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram