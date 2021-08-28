Why Bother with the Preseason...NFC West & South Previews

Doc & Brett discuss the lack of action in the NFL Preseason. Joint practices have taken over as the norm...so what's the point of games?

What to make of Jalen Hurts "performance" in joint practices against the Patriots & Jets

NFL News and Notes

CFB News and Notes

NFC West and NFC South Previews

Coming to SportzWire Radio on September 3!

Supported by: Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!

Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more!

Follow on Social Media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram