Why Bother with the Preseason...NFC West & South Previews
08/28/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the lack of action in the NFL Preseason. Joint practices have taken over as the norm...so what's the point of games?
- What to make of Jalen Hurts "performance" in joint practices against the Patriots & Jets
- NFL News and Notes
- CFB News and Notes
- NFC West and NFC South Previews
Coming to SportzWire Radio on September 3!
Supported by: Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more!
Follow on Social Media
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.