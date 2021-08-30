YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #123 - Coooooooots

The YWT Podcast is back and after what was thought to be a time of slowing down, Chuck Fletcher remained active. In addition to a new contract for Travis Sanheim, the Flyers also signed free-agent forward Derick Brassard and extended Sean Couturier for eight more seasons.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso take a closer look at all three moves by the Flyers, what they mean for the team right now and what they mean for the future as well.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.