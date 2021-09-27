Eagles-Cowboys Preview & This Weekend in Football

Doc & Brett take a look at the huge MNF match up between the Eagles & Cowboys. What are the keys to victory and can each team overcome injuries and loss of players.



Plus, the Giants stink and who is trending up, trending down after UFC 266!

David Letterman drops in on NBA Media Day

Eagles-Cowboys Preview

Giants Stink

Around the NFL and College Football

UFC 266 "3 Up, 3 Down" Power Rankings