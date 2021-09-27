Eagles-Cowboys Preview & This Weekend in Football
09/27/2021
Doc & Brett take a look at the huge MNF match up between the Eagles & Cowboys. What are the keys to victory and can each team overcome injuries and loss of players.
Plus, the Giants stink and who is trending up, trending down after UFC 266!
- David Letterman drops in on NBA Media Day
- Eagles-Cowboys Preview
- Giants Stink
- Around the NFL and College Football
- UFC 266 "3 Up, 3 Down" Power Rankings
