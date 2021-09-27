Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Injury Report: Eagles at Cowboys

Eagles-Cowboys Preview & This Weekend in Football

09/27/2021

 

Doc & Brett take a look at the huge MNF match up between the Eagles & Cowboys.  What are the keys to victory and can each team overcome injuries and loss of players.  

Plus, the Giants stink and who is trending up, trending down after UFC 266! 

  • David Letterman drops in on NBA Media Day
  • Eagles-Cowboys Preview
  • Giants Stink
  • Around the NFL and College Football
  • UFC 266 "3 Up, 3 Down" Power Rankings

 

The Show is Supported by:  

Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! 

DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

Posted by on 09/27/2021 in Eagles, College Football, Podcast: The Goal Line Stand, Podcasts

