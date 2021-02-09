Eagles Place Three On Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Ridgeway

Roster Moves: Eagles have placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson, and CB Josiah Scott on Reserve/Injured. Eagles also signed DT Hassan Ridgeway to the active roster and agreed to terms with TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson, and DT Marvin Wilson to join the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/rdgOAtd4IT

Since all three made the initial cuts, the Eagles could choose to activate any of them in the middle of the season. Had they been placed on IR before those cuts, they would have to sit out the entire season.

The team announced that three players on their 53-man roster have been placed on the injured reserve: OT Jack Driscoll (pec), TE Tyree Jackson (back) and Josiah Scott (hamstring).

With their first iterations of the 53-man roster and practice squad behind them, the Eagles had some housekeeping moves to make.

With one of the now three vacant spots, veteran Hassan Ridgeway was brought back. It's likely that the team had a handshake deal with the veteran, who was not subject to waivers, that he would not sign elsewhere and would be re-signed following IR placements.

Ridgeway will provide some veteran depth to the defensive tackle rotation that would have otherwise been Cox, Hargrave and two rookies.

A similar handshake deal may have been in place with Richard Rodgers, who was also not subject to waivers and has not signed with a new team yet. He could fill Jackson's spot on the roster.

The Eagles now have two spots on the 53-man roster, but one of the guys signed to their practice squad may be coming up as well, as the team has signed UDFA TE Nick Eubanks to the practice squad.

Eubanks would be the 18th player on the Eagles practice squad, but the practice squad is limited to just 16 players (not including DE Matt Leo, who is on an international exemption), so someone the Eagles had already agreed to sign to the squad will not find themselves there.

The Michigan product was with the Cowboys this summer.

Two additions to the 53-man roster and a release or promotion from the practice squad are still yet to be officially announced at this time.