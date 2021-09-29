Eagles Promote Sua Opeta To 53-Man Roster, Bring Back Familiar Face

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have made the signing of Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad official.

In addition to that move, the team announced it was promoting Sua Opeta to the 53-man roster.

Roster Moves: Eagles have promoted G Sua Opeta to the active roster and signed T Casey Tucker and DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Dzu0o7aFUt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2021

Opeta is in his third season with the Birds after signing as an undrafted free agent known for his raw strength.