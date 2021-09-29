Eagles Promote Sua Opeta To 53-Man Roster, Bring Back Familiar Face

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
09/29/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have made the signing of Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad official.

In addition to that move, the team announced it was promoting Sua Opeta to the 53-man roster.

Opeta is in his third season with the Birds after signing as an undrafted free agent known for his raw strength.

He did appear in eight games in 2020, making two starts. Pro Football Focus gave him a 57.6 rating for his efforts during that time.

With Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks both out, rookie Landon Dickerson and Nate Herbig figure to start at the guard positions. That will leave Opeta and the recently signed Jack Anderson, who may still be learning the playbook, as backups available at the position if needed.

Opeta was made available to play in the Cowboys game on Monday.

His promotion leaves a practice squad spot open and the Eagles have re-signed Casey Tucker to fill it.

The Eagles have now re-signed the tackle five times since he went undrafted in 2019.

