Eagles To Lose Two More To Injured Reserve

09/28/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

About one week ago, the Eagles were hit with the tough news that they were losing two key players, one for the season.

Déjà vu.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that Isaac Seumalo has a Lisfranc injury and will be placed on IR.

The timeline for an injury like this is often over a year before the player gets back to full strength, so Seumalo's season will be done. That means the Eagles offensive line will be down both starters at the guard positions and were without left tackle Jordan Mailata this week already.

The move almost assures that Nate Herbig, who was impressive last season will see the field regularly.

The good news there is Herbig has been a starting-caliber option. The bad news is that second-round pick Landon Dickerson has not so far. Dickerson has room to grow, but if he can't hold up the only backups now are Brett Toth, who has primarily appeared in the NFL as a tackle, and the recently-signed Jack Anderson. The team will likely look to add another OL option to the roster when the move is official.

Some options on the team's practice squad include Sua Opeta and undrafted rookie Kayode Awosika.

Additionally, K'Von Wallace will be set to hit IR, though his impact to the team figures to be less than that of Seumalo and he is likely to return later this season. Marcus Epps will play in is place until Rodney McLeod is able to play again. Bringing up Elijah Riley to the active roster or looking to move Avonte Maddox (or another corner) to safety will likely be the team's safety net going forward.

Of course, a fourth stint out of Blake Countess could also be in the cards if he's healthy.

The two IR placements would bring the Eagles IR list to nine players.

