Flyers Injury Updates: Hayes, Morin Out 6-8 Weeks, Allison Out Indefinitely
09/21/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The official on-ice start of training camp is still a couple of days away, but the Flyers are already dealing with some injuries that will test their depth and open the door for opportunity.
It was no secret that Wade Allison’s health was in question after the injury he suffered in Sunday’s rookie game. There were also rumblings of a significant injury to defenseman Sam Morin. Both players will be out long-term, and you can add another key veteran forward to that list.
Kevin Hayes had abdominal surgery on Tuesday morning and will be out 6-to-8 weeks as a result. Morin is out for 6-to-8 weeks following a right knee surgery to have loose bodies removed on Sept. 10. Allison is out indefinitely with a right ankle sprain.
Alain Vigneault spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and noted that the injury to Hayes will open the door for another player to get an opportunity. It is expected that Morgan Frost will be a serious candidate to fill the void, and Vigneault said that he will get playing time with veterans in camp.
Morin was likely going to serve as the team’s seventh defenseman, but his absence for the first few weeks of the season will throw a wrench into the Flyers plans. They could consider Cam York for the role or see if York impresses enough to win a larger role out of camp, but the expectation is that they would prefer a veteran in that role.
As for Allison, this is rough news after a rookie camp where he had opened eyes and was seemingly going to lock down a spot on the Flyers roster.
The team announced the training camp schedule and roster this afternoon as well. A full story on that will be available later today.
