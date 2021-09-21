Flyers Injury Updates: Hayes, Morin Out 6-8 Weeks, Allison Out Indefinitely

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The official on-ice start of training camp is still a couple of days away, but the Flyers are already dealing with some injuries that will test their depth and open the door for opportunity.

It was no secret that Wade Allison’s health was in question after the injury he suffered in Sunday’s rookie game. There were also rumblings of a significant injury to defenseman Sam Morin. Both players will be out long-term, and you can add another key veteran forward to that list.

Kevin Hayes had abdominal surgery on Tuesday morning and will be out 6-to-8 weeks as a result. Morin is out for 6-to-8 weeks following a right knee surgery to have loose bodies removed on Sept. 10. Allison is out indefinitely with a right ankle sprain.