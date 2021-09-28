Flyers-Islanders: Preseason Game 1 Preview

The Flyers opened training camp on Thursday morning last week and have been hard at work for four days of ice time. Following an off day from on-ice activities on Monday, the Flyers will take the ice on Tuesday night for their first preseason tilt on home ice against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

It is certainly a new chapter for the Flyers, who have multiple new faces at training camp this season. Several of those players figure to play in this preseason opener, as the team looks to continue to build chemistry and apply the tactics and systems worked at camp into a game setting.

The Flyers lineup on Tuesday night will consist of the following:

Forwards 28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny 23 Oskar Lindblom 19 Derick Brassard 89 Cam Atkinson 76 Isaac Ratcliffe 82 Connor Bunnaman 52 Tyson Foerster 64 Maksim Sushko 50 German Rubtsov 71 Max Willman Defensemen 9 Ivan Provorov 94 Ryan Ellis 3 Keith Yandle 61 Justin Braun 24 Nick Seeler 54 Egor Zamula Goalies 79 Carter Hart 33 Samuel Ersson

It’s really no surprise to see the Flyers looking to get some new faces some early preseason time to continue to build the chemistry they desire, as with the second line of Brassard, Lindblom and Atkinson. The same goes for two new defensive pairings – Provorov and Ellis as well as Yandle and Braun. Carter Hart will play the first two periods of the game. Samuel Ersson will play the third period. Two additional defensemen – Logan Day and Jackson van de Leest – were listed among the game group, but will sit out as healthy scratches.

The Islanders roster for Tuesday’s game is as follows: