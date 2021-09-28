Flyers-Islanders: Preseason Game 1 Preview
09/28/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers opened training camp on Thursday morning last week and have been hard at work for four days of ice time. Following an off day from on-ice activities on Monday, the Flyers will take the ice on Tuesday night for their first preseason tilt on home ice against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.
It is certainly a new chapter for the Flyers, who have multiple new faces at training camp this season. Several of those players figure to play in this preseason opener, as the team looks to continue to build chemistry and apply the tactics and systems worked at camp into a game setting.
The Flyers lineup on Tuesday night will consist of the following:
|Forwards
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|23 Oskar Lindblom
|19 Derick Brassard
|89 Cam Atkinson
|76 Isaac Ratcliffe
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|52 Tyson Foerster
|64 Maksim Sushko
|50 German Rubtsov
|71 Max Willman
|Defensemen
|9 Ivan Provorov
|94 Ryan Ellis
|3 Keith Yandle
|61 Justin Braun
|24 Nick Seeler
|54 Egor Zamula
|Goalies
|79 Carter Hart
|33 Samuel Ersson
It’s really no surprise to see the Flyers looking to get some new faces some early preseason time to continue to build the chemistry they desire, as with the second line of Brassard, Lindblom and Atkinson. The same goes for two new defensive pairings – Provorov and Ellis as well as Yandle and Braun.Carter Hart will play the first two periods of the game. Samuel Ersson will play the third period. Two additional defensemen – Logan Day and Jackson van de Leest – were listed among the game group, but will sit out as healthy scratches.
Forwards: Austin Czarnik, Richard Panik, Anthony Beauvillier, Kyle Palmieri, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Dal Colle, Ross Johnston, Otto Koivula, Anatolii Golyshev, Arnaud Durandeau, Cole Bardreau, Andy Andreoff, Aatu Raty
Defensemen: Adam Pelech, Noah Dobson, Sebastian Aho, Paul LaDue, Parker Wotherspoon, Mitchell Vande Sompel, Robin Salo
Goalies: Cory Schneider, Ken Appleby
This is the first of six preseason games for the Flyers, who will also be in action on Thursday and Saturday of this week. The team will return to the ice on Wednesday to resume camp activities and hold game group and non-game group sessions through the weekend.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Radio Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.