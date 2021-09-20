Flyers Notes: Injury Bug Biting Flyers Allison, Morin Before Camp Begins

Allison made his NHL debut last season and played in 14 games, posting four goals and seven points. It was expected that he would be among the younger players to certainly compete for a roster spot with the Flyers.

First, as you may know by now, Wade Allison left Sunday’s rookie game with an apparent leg injury. While there was no update on his status following the game, Allison has suffered a torn ACL previously in college. Injuries were a key part of why Allison spent his entire four years at Western Michigan and didn’t sign with the Flyers until March of 2020.

Flyers training camp begins on Thursday, but before it even gets going, the Flyers could already be dealing with some injuries that could prove to be significant.

“I’m sure he is going to take it hard. No matter what. If it’s a week, two weeks, a month or two months. You put in all that work in the summer. You came in. He looked great all week. He looked great yesterday. He played the way he should be playing, in a rookie game. He only knows one way to play,” Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere said after Sunday’s game. “I really feel bad for him. Unfortunately, it’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game, especially when you play that style of hockey. Again, I don’t know what the injury is and hopefully it’s going to be a quick one.”

“Obviously, as a good buddy of mine, to see him hobble off the ice and to know all his previous injuries, I know what he's feeling. I know it sucks,” Tanner Laczynski said. “Kind of take him off the ice. Just try to keep it positive and just let him know that this isn't the end, obviously. There are great players that come back from it. He always has. He's a big-time guy. He's positive about it, so it's good to see.”

That’s not the only potential injury plaguing the Flyers prior to training camp. According to a report from Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad, Flyers defenseman Sam Morin suffered another significant knee injury. An announcement from the team is expected to come this week.

While Morin was likely not going to factor into the top six much with multiple additions made to the blue line, he was likely going to be the team’s seventh defenseman that could be waiting in the wings in the event of an injury or absence. That is a role the Flyers would like to fill with an established veteran player that doesn’t necessarily need the minutes in a higher role at the minor-league level, the way that prospects like Cam York and Egor Zamula could.

The Flyers did make some minor-league veteran signings by adding Adam Clendening and Nick Seeler as free agents this offseason, so one of those two could be the player to fill the seventh defenseman role, but it remains to be seen. For now, we just wait for the Flyers confirmation of what would be yet another devastating injury for Morin.

Stay tuned, as there could be some newsworthy moments regarding the Flyers and injuries to two players expected to potentially make the final roster before players formally hit the ice on Thursday.