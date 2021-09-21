Former Sixer JJ Redick Retires

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies, MLB: Alternatives to Snap Judgements

09/21/2021

Former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick has called it a career after 15-years in the NBA. Redick made the announcement on his podcast, The Old Man and The Three

Redick was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in 2006 after a historic career at Duke University.  Known for his three-point shooting, Redick signed with the Sixers in 2017 and spent the next two season in South Philadelphia. 

Redick played 146-games with the Sixers, including 133-games started, and averaged nearly 31-minutes per game and 17.6 point per game.  He was a fan favorite for his clutch three-point shooting during the Sixers runs over those two seasons. 

