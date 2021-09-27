Halftime Report: Eagles at Cowboys

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Eagles (1-1) visit the Cowboys (1-1) in week three of the regular season. The rivalry game was dominated throughout the first half by the Cowboys who controlled both sides of the ball and lead, 20-7. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

The first half for the Eagles went about as poor as possible. The Eagles only handed the ball off two times and one of those was a Sanders carry for 24 yards, one of only three first downs the Eagles picked up in the first two quarters.

First Half Defensive MVP

DT Javon Hargrave

Hargrave had a massive first half for the Birds. The second year Eagle got to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott on the Cowboys’ second drive of the game, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Fletcher Cox in the end zone for a touchdown. Hargrave continued to make his presence felt, and got a key pressure on a 2nd-and-10 that led to a punt two plays later.

Who Needs To Step Up

Eagles Defense

Philly’s defense had an atrocious first half, giving up 261 total yards and 20 points. Prescott was 13/16 for 148 yards and a touchdown, and the Cowboys rushed for 118 yards, continuously feeding Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard (more on them below).

Who To Watch Out For

RBs Elliott and Pollard

The Cowboys running back duo of Elliott and Pollard torched the Eagles all throughout the first half. Elliott led the way for Dallas, rushing 11 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and Pollard pitched in 56 yards on 10 carries. Containing Elliott and Pollard in the second half is essential for the Birds to complete the comeback.