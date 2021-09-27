Injury Report: Eagles at Cowboys

For the Cowboys, their own lines are also beat up and. after an attempted bribe, will also be missing La'el Collins due to his suspension.

Not listed on this week's report are Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham, both of which are now on injured reserve for their own injuries .

Next man up has been used far too many times by the Eagles over the past few seasons, but they will have to follow the mindset once again Monday night.

Out

S Rodney McLeod

McLeod is one of the Eagles top players, but didn't play last week and was unlikely to play this week as he continues to rehab from the injury he sustained last season. He's set to miss his third game to start the season, so it's starting to become questionable why the team didn't place him on IR at the beginning of the year.

OL Jordan Mailata

The Eagles will be without their best offensive lineman from the previous two games. Mailata was just signed long-term two weeks ago, so it's only natural he sustained an injury in practice and can't go. Former first-round pick Andre Dillard will get the nod at left tackle this week, so that will be a position to watch.

Questionable

LB Davion Taylor

Taylor is someone fans have had some excitement about, but has yet to play significant snaps or make a meaningful impact.

RB Boston Scott

The clear number two back in 2020, Scott has yet to see the field on offense this season after having been supplanted by rookie Kenneth Gainwell.

Cowboys

Out

OT Ty Nsekhe

Nsekhe being out becomes an issue because of the aforementioned suspension to La'el Collins for drug abuse and subsequent bribery attempts. Terence Steele figures to start in place of Collins and that would push Nsekhe up to the Cowboys' top option if another tackle is needed. His absence will leave them heavily reliant on Connor McGovern and Brandon Knight should any additional lineman be needed.

DT Carlos Watkins

Perhaps the Cowboys' top interior option, Watkins being out serves to further weaken an already depleted unit. This should help the Eagles deal with a bit of their growing pains with rookie Landon Dickerson.

DE Dorance Armstrong

With Randy Gregory back, Armstrong would become the second-string DE which will once again hurt the depth of the unit, although rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was dominant from the DE position last week.

LB Keanu Neal (COVID)

Formerly a safety, Neal would normally be the top backup option at the LB spot with Micah Parsons filling in at DE. His absence will strain the Cowboys' ability to utilize Parsons' versatility should any more bumps or bruises arise.

DE Bradlee Anae (COVID)

Anae has been playing pretty significantly and would be the other second-stringer alongside Armstrong, but will be unable to appear in this one. Since he is on the COVID list, the Cowboys should be able to activate a replacement.

Doubtful

S Donovan Wilson

Wilson is one of the better players in the Cowboys secondary and he would normally start, but if he cannot go (he did not play in week two, either), Jayron Kearse would get the nod.