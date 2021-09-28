Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Islanders: Preseason Game 1 Preview

Islanders Down Flyers in OT in Preseason Opener

09/28/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The preseason is a time to get into game shape. These games can provide time to get into rhythm, to build chemistry, and to round out a team's game. It was evident in the preseason opener for the Flyers that this time will prove valuable.

Following a sloppy first period, the Flyers managed to get on the board first. They eventually had to rally back for a late goal in the third period, before falling to the New York Islanders in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center. 

In the opening 20 minutes, neither team was able to score. The Islanders, playing in their second game of the preseason, had more jump and looked crisper with their execution as the Flyers tried to shake off the rust.

Carter Hart was sharp early, making 11 saves in the opening period. The Flyers managed just five shots on goal. Both teams had power-play chances and did not convert.

The Flyers got an early power play in the second but did not convert. Shortly after, right off a face-off, Egor Zamula fired a shot to the top shelf that got the Flyers on the board at 5:14.

The Islanders had an answer just over three minutes later at 8:34. Adam Pelech fired a laser to the top corner through a screen, evening things up at one.

Both teams had power-play chances with the game tied, but neither could convert. The Flyers started to generate more throughout the period, taking a 21-18 lead in shots through two periods and out-shooting the Islanders, 16-6, in the middle period.

Cory Schneider exited the game as scheduled midway through the second period, finishing with 10 saves on 11 shots. Hart exited as scheduled after two periods and made 17 saves on 18 shots.

At 6:27 of the third period, the Islanders were able to capitalize on a power play. A one-timer by Noah Dobson beat Samuel Ersson and gave the Islanders the 2-1 lead.

With 5:30 to play, the Flyers finally managed the equalizer. Maksim Sushko was able to jump on the puck behind the net after Ryan Ellis played it wide and tuck in a wraparound to make it 2-2.

Neither team scored in the remaining of regulation, giving us overtime in the first game of the preseason.

It took just 22 seconds of overtime before Anthony Beauvillier finished things off. In transition on an odd-man rush, Beauvillier executed a give-and-go with Dobson and scored to win the game.

Ersson finished the game with nine saves on 11 shots. Ken Appleby made 15 saves on 16 shots in relief of Schneider.

Beauvillier and Dobson each had three-point games.

The Flyers return to the ice on Thursday night to take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

  1 2 3 OT T
Islanders 0 1 1 1 3
Flyers 0 1 1 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • PHI Egor Zamula (1) (Derick Brassard) 5:14
  • NYI Adam Pelech (1) (Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier) 8:34

3rd Period

  • NYI Dobson (1) PP (Beauvillier, Oliver Wahlstrom) 6:27
  • PHI Maksim Sushko (1) (Ryan Ellis, Ivan Provorov) 14:30

Overtime

  • NYI Beauvillier (1) (Dobson) 0:22

Game Statistics

  Islanders Flyers
Shots 29 27
Power Plays 1/3 0/3
Hits 23 26
Faceoff % 32.8% 67.2%
Giveaways 13 8
Takeaways 7 5
Blocked Shots 16 18
Penalty Minutes 6 6

Posted by on 09/28/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)