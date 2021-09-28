Islanders Down Flyers in OT in Preseason Opener

Following a sloppy first period, the Flyers managed to get on the board first. They eventually had to rally back for a late goal in the third period, before falling to the New York Islanders in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The preseason is a time to get into game shape. These games can provide time to get into rhythm, to build chemistry, and to round out a team's game. It was evident in the preseason opener for the Flyers that this time will prove valuable.

In the opening 20 minutes, neither team was able to score. The Islanders, playing in their second game of the preseason, had more jump and looked crisper with their execution as the Flyers tried to shake off the rust.

Carter Hart was sharp early, making 11 saves in the opening period. The Flyers managed just five shots on goal. Both teams had power-play chances and did not convert.

The Flyers got an early power play in the second but did not convert. Shortly after, right off a face-off, Egor Zamula fired a shot to the top shelf that got the Flyers on the board at 5:14.

The Islanders had an answer just over three minutes later at 8:34. Adam Pelech fired a laser to the top corner through a screen, evening things up at one.

Both teams had power-play chances with the game tied, but neither could convert. The Flyers started to generate more throughout the period, taking a 21-18 lead in shots through two periods and out-shooting the Islanders, 16-6, in the middle period.

Cory Schneider exited the game as scheduled midway through the second period, finishing with 10 saves on 11 shots. Hart exited as scheduled after two periods and made 17 saves on 18 shots.

At 6:27 of the third period, the Islanders were able to capitalize on a power play. A one-timer by Noah Dobson beat Samuel Ersson and gave the Islanders the 2-1 lead.

With 5:30 to play, the Flyers finally managed the equalizer. Maksim Sushko was able to jump on the puck behind the net after Ryan Ellis played it wide and tuck in a wraparound to make it 2-2.

Neither team scored in the remaining of regulation, giving us overtime in the first game of the preseason.

It took just 22 seconds of overtime before Anthony Beauvillier finished things off. In transition on an odd-man rush, Beauvillier executed a give-and-go with Dobson and scored to win the game.

Ersson finished the game with nine saves on 11 shots. Ken Appleby made 15 saves on 16 shots in relief of Schneider.

Beauvillier and Dobson each had three-point games.

The Flyers return to the ice on Thursday night to take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Islanders 0 1 1 1 3 Flyers 0 1 1 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

PHI Egor Zamula (1) (Derick Brassard) 5:14

NYI Adam Pelech (1) (Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier) 8:34

3rd Period

NYI Dobson (1) PP (Beauvillier, Oliver Wahlstrom) 6:27

PHI Maksim Sushko (1) (Ryan Ellis, Ivan Provorov) 14:30

Overtime

NYI Beauvillier (1) (Dobson) 0:22

Game Statistics