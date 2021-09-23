Kate Scott Takes Over for Marc Zumoff as Sixers Play-by-Play Broadcaster
09/23/2021
Kate Scott Welcome Image c/o NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Sixers officially have a new voice in the TV booth. NBC Sports Philadelphia announced Kate Scott as the new play-by-play person for all television broadcasts. Scott replaces Marc Zumoff, who retired after last season.
Scott, a veteran of sports play-by-play on TV and radio, becomes the second woman to be a lead broadcaster of an NBA team joining Milwaukee's Lisa Byington. She will be joined for broadcasts by Alaa Abdelnaby and the rest of the NBC Sports Philly team.
Scott talked about being the "voice of the Sixers" and her love of basketball:
"Being the voice of the 76ers is a dream come true. As a kid playing hoops alone in my driveway, I actually used to imagine I was Allen Iverson; the clock would wind down in my head, people would scream, 'You're too small! You don't belong!' But I'd fade away, hit the shot, and the crowd in my mind would go wild. To now get the opportunity to be the voice of that team is incredible, and I look forward to earning the respect and trust of the phenomenal city of Philadelphia, and 76ers fans everywhere, one call and one game at a time."
She's already winning over the hearts of Philly fans by invoking the name Allen Iverson. Smart. Scott would've become an instant legend if she came in and called out Ben Simmons for his dumb Instagram "training montages." Don't worry, there's still time.
The Sixers return to the hardwood on October 4 in exhibition play against Toronto.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.