Kate Scott Takes Over for Marc Zumoff as Sixers Play-by-Play Broadcaster

The Sixers officially have a new voice in the TV booth. NBC Sports Philadelphia announced Kate Scott as the new play-by-play person for all television broadcasts. Scott replaces Marc Zumoff, who retired after last season.

Scott, a veteran of sports play-by-play on TV and radio, becomes the second woman to be a lead broadcaster of an NBA team joining Milwaukee's Lisa Byington. She will be joined for broadcasts by Alaa Abdelnaby and the rest of the NBC Sports Philly team.

Scott talked about being the "voice of the Sixers" and her love of basketball: