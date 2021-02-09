MinshewMania...Running Wild?! Where Does Deshaun Watson Land and NFC North Preview

Doc and Brett talk about the Eagles trade for Gardner Minshew and the immediate reaction from the Eagles fan base. The drama surrounding Deshaun Watson might be coming to an end plus Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska has been a disaster, Big Ten games to watch, and a preview of the NFC North.

The Bishop Sycamore story is unreal

Discussing the Eagles trade for Gardner Minshew

Cam Newton and other notable cuts in the NFL

Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska has been a disaster

Big Ten games to watch

NFC North Preview

