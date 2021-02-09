MinshewMania...Running Wild?! Where Does Deshaun Watson Land and NFC North Preview
Doc and Brett talk about the Eagles trade for Gardner Minshew and the immediate reaction from the Eagles fan base. The drama surrounding Deshaun Watson might be coming to an end plus Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska has been a disaster, Big Ten games to watch, and a preview of the NFC North.
- The Bishop Sycamore story is unreal
- Discussing the Eagles trade for Gardner Minshew
- Cam Newton and other notable cuts in the NFL
- Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska has been a disaster
- Big Ten games to watch
- NFC North Preview
