NFL and CFB Preview plus PFHOF Breakdown
09/24/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the latest from the NFL & College Football! Plus they attempt to come up with their 15 semi-finalists for the next class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- NFL Set to Make Big $$$ with Sunday Ticket
- Games to Watch in the NFL
- NFL News & Notes
- Games to Watch in CFB
