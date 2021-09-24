Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Training Camp Day 1 Update: Something to Prove

NFL and CFB Preview plus PFHOF Breakdown

09/24/2021

GLS All Football
Doc & Brett discuss the latest from the NFL & College Football! Plus they attempt to come up with their 15 semi-finalists for the next class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

  • NFL Set to Make Big $$$ with Sunday Ticket
  • Games to Watch in the NFL
  • NFL News & Notes
  • Games to Watch in CFB

 

The Show is Supported by:  

Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! 

DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

From Section247Sports.com, Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the NFL and Big Ten.  The show is "All Football! All The Time!"

Follow on Social Media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 

Posted by on 09/24/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: The Goal Line Stand, Podcasts, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)