NFL and CFB Preview plus PFHOF Breakdown



Doc & Brett discuss the latest from the NFL & College Football! Plus they attempt to come up with their 15 semi-finalists for the next class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.





NFL Set to Make Big $$$ with Sunday Ticket

Games to Watch in the NFL

NFL News & Notes

Games to Watch in CFB

The Show is Supported by:

Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978!

DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!

From Section247Sports.com, Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the NFL and Big Ten. The show is "All Football! All The Time!"

Follow on Social Media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram