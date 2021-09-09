NFL Regular Season Preview
09/09/2021
Doc and Brett discuss all things NFL and Big Ten football! It's "All Football! All The Time!" On this episode, it's the annual NFL Preview Special.
- Division Breakdows
- Wins and Losses
- Playoff Predictions
- Pandemonium
