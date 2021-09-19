Postgame Report: Eagles Drop Home Opener To 49ers

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles had their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and the first half certainly did not go as fans hoped.

The team also lost key veterans on each line with both Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks being ruled out for the second half. Hopefully, this is something that they can work through in practice this week, but it would seem unlikely given the reaction that Graham had being barely able to walk.

As for the second half, the only positive thing that happened in the second half was Jalen Hurts running in what was basically garbage time. Fans were/are rightfully disgusted with the play.