Reports: Brandon Graham Suffers Torn ACL, Brooks Pec Injury

For Graham's case, that appears to be true as Derrick Gunn reports that the team does expect it is an Achilles injury that will sideline Graham for the remainder of the season.

The team had lost both Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham by halftime and the prognosis for Graham didn't look good.

The Eagles l ost a horrible looking game to the 49ers Sunday, but perhaps even worse news was to come shortly thereafter.

The Eagles will now have to rely more heavily on their rookies and Ryan Kerrigan moving forward. International pathway player Matt Leo is currently the only defensive end the team has on their practice squad.

As for Graham, this is his 12th season on the Eagles roster and, contractually, should be around for at least the 2022 season (the team would lose $17 million in cap if they were to cut him).

Graham represents the heart of that defensive line with his upbeat mentality and constant talking to teammates and opponents. While he may be with the team at times, his lack of presence on the field is sure to be felt by the one unit this defense seemed to be able to rely on.

Fletcher Cox remains a leader on the line and, ideally, the recently extended Josh Sweat could take this opportunity to make himself a leader on the line he will remain on for the foreseeable future, but how that works out will remain to be seen.

On the offensive side of the ball, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport reports that guard Brandon Brooks suffered a pec injury, though the extent of the injury remains questionable.

#Eagles OL Brandon Brooks is believed to have suffered an injury to his pec, source said. He’ll have an MRI to determine how serious the ailment is: Is it a full tear or just a strain? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

Rookie second-round pick filled in pretty nicely for the veteran in the back half of today's game. Other guards on the roster include Nate Herbig, tackle Brett Toth (being cross-trained for guard) and practice squad members Sua Opeta and Kayode Awosika.