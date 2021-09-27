Sixers New Alternate Jersey Leaked

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles-Cowboys Preview & This Weekend in Football
09/27/2021

 

It’s that time of year again! The NBA season is upon us and, like clockwork, images of new alternate jerseys magically start to hit the internet.  Just in time for fans to go out and buy them before hitting their favorite barn to watch some hoops.

The Sixers alternate jersey was leaked today and it’s pretty awesome.  The jersey is a throwback to the style worn on the hardwood from 1971-1976 by players such as Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, and George McGinnis.

The original:

The new alternate: 

 

The jersey has red, orange, green, and blue side panels that are a nod to the mid-court logo at The Philadelphia Spectrum. 

 

Posted by on 09/27/2021 in Sixers, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

