Starter-Heavy Bruins Down Flyers

The Bruins came away with a 4-2 win over the Flyers in the second game of the preseason for the Orange and Black.

If you looked at the lineups for both teams entering Thursday night's preseason game between the Flyers and Bruins , the result shouldn't come as a surprise. The Flyers dedicated their lineup to players who did not play on Tuesday, mostly AHL players, bottom-six candidates and prospects. The Bruins dressed a majority of the roster that will be on the ice later this month to start the season.

The Flyers got the first power play of the game and were able to cash in off a Boston turnover. After Trent Frederic gave the puck away, James van Riemsdyk quickly gathered behind the net and centered for Joel Farabee, who buried the chance to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead at 7:18.

The Bruins got a power play of their own less than two minutes later and made quick work of it. Brad Marchand was left alone in the slot and Taylor Hall made a diving pass to him, setting him up for the tying goal.

Boston struck again on another power play just over three minutes later. A defensive breakdown upon entering the zone allowed the Bruins to set up a two-on-one down low. Nick Foligno got the puck across to Craig Smith with a wide open net to make it 2-1 at 12:23.

Late in the period, the Bruins added another goal at 4-on-4. A relatively harmless shot from the side boards by Brandon Carlo beat Martin Jones high to the glove side.

The Flyers had a couple of power-play opportunities in the second, but could not get much generated.

Midway through the second, the Flyers made a change in goal going to Felix Sandstrom. Jones made eight saves on 11 shots in 31:05, despite the original plan being that he was going to play the first two periods.

Late in the second, the Bruins added another goal. After a failed clear, Jake DeBrusk powered his way to the net and put home his own rebound to make it 4-1. Boston nearly added another goal at the buzzer after a late penalty call.

The Flyers had a couple more power-play attempts in the third. They were able to cut into the lead for the Bruins, as Farabee scored his second goal of the game on a one-timer.

Jeremy Swayman finished the game with 16 saves on 18 shots. Sandstrom made 12 saves on 13 shots.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Saturday night, returning home to face the Washington Capitals in another preseason game at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 0 1 2 Bruins 3 1 0 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Joel Farabee (1) PP (James van Riemsdyk) 7:18

BOS Brad Marchand (1) PP (Taylor Hall) 9:17

BOS Craig Smith (1) PP (Nick Foligno, Erik Haula) 12:23

BOS Brandon Carlo (1) (Hall, David Pastrnak) 16:41

2nd Period

BOS Jake DeBrusk (2) (Haula) 18:31

3rd Period

PHI Farabee (2) PP (Cam York, van Riemsdyk) 9:40

Game Statistics