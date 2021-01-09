Temple Announces 2021 Captains

Image c/o @Temple_FB

Temple football announced their captains for the 2021 campaign. Junior offensive lineman Adam Klein and graduate safety Amir Tyler were bestowed with the honors by their teammates and coach Rod Carey. Both players are first year captains for Temple.

The Owls travel up the New Jersey turnpike on Thursday to take on Rutgers. Kick off is slated for 6:30 PM from SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Rutgers is currently listed as a 14-point favorite at most sportsbooks.

Michael Lipinski covers college football for Sports Talk Philly and is also the host of The Goal Line Stand and owner of Section247Sports.com. Follow him on TWITTER.