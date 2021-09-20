The Monday Kickoff: Week 2 Wrap Up

Doc & Brett discuss the latest from the NFL & College Football! Eagles fans need to relax and take everything that happens in stride.





This week on "The Monday Kickoff:"

Eagles-49ers Breakdown

Is Jalen Hurts Arm Strength an Issue

Sh***y Situation in Pittsburgh

Officiating Problems in NFL and College Football

Penn State-Auburn

Around the NCAA Top 25

The Show is Supported by:

Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978!

DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!

From Section247Sports.com, Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the NFL and Big Ten. The show is "All Football! All The Time!"

Follow on Social Media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram