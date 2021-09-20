The Monday Kickoff: Week 2 Wrap Up
09/20/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the latest from the NFL & College Football! Eagles fans need to relax and take everything that happens in stride.
This week on "The Monday Kickoff:"
- Eagles-49ers Breakdown
- Is Jalen Hurts Arm Strength an Issue
- Sh***y Situation in Pittsburgh
- Officiating Problems in NFL and College Football
- Penn State-Auburn
- Around the NCAA Top 25
The Show is Supported by:
Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978!
DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
From Section247Sports.com, Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the NFL and Big Ten. The show is "All Football! All The Time!"
