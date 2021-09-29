Veteran Defender Cameron Malveaux Signs With Eagles Practice Squad

On Wednesday afternoon, Cameron Malveaux was signed to fill that spot on the practice squad, per his agent.

With Ertz no longer on the COVID list , Richard Rodgers as a fourth option was no longer needed and the team could look to bring in another options.

On Tuesday night, when the Eagles officially moved Isaac Seumalo and K'Von Wallace to IR , they also released veteran TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad and activated the practice windows for Jack Driscoll and Josiah Scott, both of whom could potentially fill the same role as the two players placed on IR.

An undrafted free agent in the 2017 darft, Malveaux has been bounced from practice squad to active roster quite a bit, having been signed to a camp deal or practice squad 10 different times.

He's spent time with the Dolphins, Browns, Chiefs, Cardinals, 49ers and Football Team. This offseason, he was with the Browns.

Despite spending time with so many teams over the past four and a half seasons, he's appeared in just nine games having played 298 total defensive snaps and 117 special teams snaps. He has registered 19 tackles (four for loss) and two sacks.

His most effective season was last year when he played two games for the Browns (one against the Eagles) and registered four solo tackles and a forced fumble in just 20 total snaps (18 on defense and two special teams).

Malveaux has shown a bit of a propensity to be a spark in small doses, but has not played up to that standard when given more significant snaps. If the Eagles think they can do something with him to unlock that, they may choose to put him on the roster over one of the defensive ends/linebackers on the roster that haven't done much this season like Ryan Kerrigan or Genard Avery, particularly if they continue to lose games and the team becomes more focused on developing for the future.

For now, he'll have a spot on the practice squad where the Eagles can evaluate him more closely to decide if they want to have him in the building for an extended time without having to lose a roster spot.