Victory Green Hour: Eagles beat Falcons, Sweat extension news breaks!
09/18/2021
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back with their first Victory Green Hour of the season! We react to the Eagles win over the Falcons in week one. We talk our initial reactions to Nick Sirianni and his first game called plus the Colts playing host to an in-season Hard Knocks!
We also get a late episode interruption and react to Josh Sweats new contract extension! Before talking a big week two matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
