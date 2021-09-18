Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Agree To Three-Year Extension With Josh Sweat

Victory Green Hour: Eagles beat Falcons, Sweat extension news breaks!

09/18/2021

KGH Logo

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back with their first Victory Green Hour of the season! We react to the Eagles win over the Falcons in week one. We talk our initial reactions to Nick Sirianni and his first game called plus the Colts playing host to an in-season Hard Knocks!
 
We also get a late episode interruption and react to Josh Sweats new contract extension! Before talking a big week two matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
 
Make sure to rate, review, subscribe or like our podcast wherever you listen! And don't forget to check out our partners over at Sports Talk Philly, bringing you the very best 4 for 4 + some Philadelphia sports content! @sportstalkphl on Twitter and sportstalkphilly.com on your favorite internet browsers!
 

Posted by on 09/18/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)