Wade Allison Leaves Rookie Game with Injury in Flyers Loss to Rangers

That was not the case for the Flyers on Sunday evening. The 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers rookie squad was secondary to the potential loss of Wade Allison , who exited in the second period with an apparent leg injury. There was no update on his status postgame.

Rookie games are not all that different from preseason games. It’s not necessarily the final result that matters. It’s putting in work that will pay off when the games count in the regular season, getting tuned up to game shape, and hoping to make an impression. Perhaps the bigger victory than that on the scoreboard is coming out of these games unscathed and in full health.

The Flyers once again turned in a strong first period. The power play succeeded once again with a goal by Cam York, who did not play in Saturday’s rookie game in New York. This was a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a feed from below the goal line by Tyson Foerster. Morgan Frost had the other assist.

Just seconds later, the Flyers added another goal with Matthew Strome going to the net and collecting a rebound off a setup by Nolan Ritchie.

The first period concluded with the Flyers maintaining the 2-0 lead.

Early in the second, the Rangers were able to cash in on a power play with a deflection goal by Will Cuylle. Back on the power play later in the period with a major penalty assessed to Brian Zanetti, Cuylle scored another goal with another deflection in front, beating Samuel Ersson.

As the second period drew to a close, Allison’s injury occurred. In what appeared to be an attempt to throw a hit, Allison fell awkwardly in the corner. He tried to get up, then slid across the ice to the bench on his knees in apparent pain. He had to be helped off the ice and did not return.

Nearing the midway point of the third, the Rangers scored the deciding goal. Off a failed clear, the Rangers were able to get a quick 3-on-1 and execute with Nils Lundkvist firing a shot high to the glove side on Kirill Ustimenko.

The goal held up despite the Flyers getting some quality looks with the net empty in the final minute and a late power play in the final five minutes of the game.

So as Rookie Camp officially drew to a close, it ends on a sour note for the Flyers, both in the loss on the scoreboard and the potential loss of a player who was expected to factor into their plans at the NHL level. Now that future is in jeopardy with main training camp just days away.

The Flyers will open main training camp on Thursday, Sept. 23. A full training camp roster and on-ice schedule will be released in the coming days.