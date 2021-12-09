Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Postgame Report: Eagles Stomp Falcons
Birds KO Atlanta 32-6 as Hurts Soars

Watch: Nick Sirianni Post Game Press Conference after Eagles Demolish Atlanta

09/12/2021

The Eagles scored early and often in Nick Sirianni's regular season debut as Eagles head coach demolishing the Atlanta Falcons.  Read our post game report here.

Sirianni met with the media after the game to discuss his first win as an NFL coach, his mindset, and discuss the game plan against Atlanta.  

Watch: 

 

Video via WPVI's Jeff Skversky - YouTube

