Watch: Nick Sirianni Post Game Press Conference after Eagles Demolish Atlanta
09/12/2021
The Eagles scored early and often in Nick Sirianni's regular season debut as Eagles head coach demolishing the Atlanta Falcons. Read our post game report here.
Sirianni met with the media after the game to discuss his first win as an NFL coach, his mindset, and discuss the game plan against Atlanta.
Watch:
Video via WPVI's Jeff Skversky - YouTube
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.