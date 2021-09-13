Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #124 - Put The Bow On The Bullies

09/13/2021

The YWT Podcast is back and as the season draws closer, the Flyers remained busy. Joel Farabee signed a six-year extension, adding to Chuck Fletcher's busy offseason.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso take a look at Farabee's deal, then dive into the six Flyers Hall of Fame finalists and who they think could get inducted in the upcoming ceremony later this season. 

