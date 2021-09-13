YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #124 - Put The Bow On The Bullies

The YWT Podcast is back and as the season draws closer, the Flyers remained busy. Joel Farabee signed a six-year extension, adding to Chuck Fletcher's busy offseason.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso take a look at Farabee's deal, then dive into the six Flyers Hall of Fame finalists and who they think could get inducted in the upcoming ceremony later this season.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.