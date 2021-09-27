YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #125 - Something To Prove

The YWT Podcast is back and the preseason is about to begin with training camp a few days underway. The Flyers continue to make preparations, and the guys are here to look at some of the highlights of rookie camp, some unfortunate injury updates from the start of camp, and some of the early line combinations on display at camp.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso discuss some of the things that have happened so far, the impact of injuries to Kevin Hayes, Sam Morin, and Wade Allison, break down the potential lines, and look ahead to Tuesday's preseason opener.

