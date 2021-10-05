Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Fall to Capitals in Preseason Finale

#5 Cincinnati Routs Temple

10/08/2021

 

It was going to take a miracle, but no miracles were to be had on Friday night in the Queen City. 

Rod Carey’s Temple Owls, a 30-point underdog, were embarrassed by #5 Cincinnati, 52-3.  The loss moves the Owls to 1-1 in American Athletic Conference play and 3-3 overall.

Granted the #5 Bearcats are on track to be the first “Group of Five” school to make the College Football Playoff but this was bad.  Get the coach relieved of his duties type of bad.

Cincinnati moved at will on the Owls totaling 537-yards of total offense.  The Bearcats split the difference, 274-yards on the ground and 263-yards through the air.  RB Jerome Ford led the ground attack rushing for 149-yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.  QB Desmond Ritter led the Bearcats air attack throwing for 259-yards and three touchdowns. 

It looked like Cincinnati was playing their scout team and telling them not to tackle the guy who had the ball.

Tonight’s 52-3 embarrassment is the third blowout loss for Temple this season.  The Owls were routed by former Big East rivals Rutgers and Boston College earlier this year.  Rutgers, a team that many Temple faithful believed the Owls stacked up well against, won 61-14.  Boston College beat the Owls handily 28-3. 

Again, these are the types of losses that get a coach fired.  The Owls are 12-14 under third year head coach Rod Carey. You must imagine those in charge on North Broad expected the program to be further along. 

The Owls will have some time to regroup and refocus.  They do not return to action until Saturday, October 23 when they travel to Tampa to face the University of Southern Florida.

Posted by on 10/08/2021 in College Football, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)