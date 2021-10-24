Report: Teams are Inquiring about OT Andre Dillard
10/24/2021
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, teams have been calling the Eagles about the availability of offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
Per Rapaport:
- Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard: He was drafted to be the left tackle of the future, but it hasn't quite worked out like that. Instead, that title has gone to seventh-round find Jordan Mailata. Dillard hasn't been in the starting lineup, and recently, he has been taking reps at guard in practice. So, teams have been calling with trade interest. He did impress while playing left tackle against the Panthers, and that improved his stock. The Eagles won't give him away, and there are scenarios where he's a part of their future, anyway. But teams believe a quality second-day pick would be enough to pry Dillard away.
Why the Eagles Should Trade Andre Dillard
It's a classic sell high scenario.
From a micro perspective, Dillard has played well filling in for Lane Johnson and looks like the player the Eagles believed they were getting when he was drafted. From a macro, Dillard has been up and down since being drafted. He's looked like the next cornerstone tackle in one game and looked like a turnstile in the next. The Eagles need to pull the trigger if they can get a second or third round pick for an up and down player.
Why the Eagles Should Keep Andre Dillard
Dillard is in his third year learning under offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland perhaps it's all just clicked and this is the guy the Eagles thought they were getting. Dillard projected as a guard in many pre-draft observations and the Eagles kept him at tackle, his collegiate position. The Eagles need to get younger on the line and having a Dillard-Jordan Mailata combo at the tackles would bode well for continuity and the pocketbook.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.