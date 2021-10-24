Report: Teams are Inquiring about OT Andre Dillard

From a micro perspective, Dillard has played well filling in for Lane Johnson and looks like the player the Eagles believed they were getting when he was drafted. From a macro, Dillard has been up and down since being drafted. He's looked like the next cornerstone tackle in one game and looked like a turnstile in the next. The Eagles need to pull the trigger if they can get a second or third round pick for an up and down player.

Why the Eagles Should Keep Andre Dillard

Dillard is in his third year learning under offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland perhaps it's all just clicked and this is the guy the Eagles thought they were getting. Dillard projected as a guard in many pre-draft observations and the Eagles kept him at tackle, his collegiate position. The Eagles need to get younger on the line and having a Dillard-Jordan Mailata combo at the tackles would bode well for continuity and the pocketbook.