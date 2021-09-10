Are we really missing Jim Schwartz?: Panthers vs. Eagles Preview

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to talk the disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. We look at the defense and what to do about Jonathan Gannon (do we maybe miss Jim Schwartz?). We continue to vent over the best average rushing offense that doesn't rush.

We talk the Urban Meyer and Jacksonville Jaguars situation.

We also preview the Panthers vs Eagles week five matchup!

