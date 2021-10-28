Atkinson's 3rd-Period Tally Lifts Flyers Past Oilers

One of the newest Flyers made sure of it. Cam Atkinson capped off his second two-goal game of the season with the eventual game-winning goal at 4:18 of the third period in the Flyers 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers .

The Flyers faced the same situation in Wednesday's game as they did on Saturday. Facing an undefeated team, they could come away with a win and two points if they could just win a period.

After both teams got early power plays and could not score, the Flyers started off a high-scoring period with the game's first goal at 7:22. Claude Giroux finished it off on a wraparound, following a scoring chance for Travis Konecny off a nice entry by Sean Couturier.

Less than three minutes later, the Flyers padded the lead with a gifted goal. A giveaway behind the net by Mikko Koskinen allowed the Flyers to get the puck into the crease. Nate Thompson was able to poke it home to make it 2-0.

Just 35 seconds later, the Oilers cut the lead in half. Tyson Barrie finished with a backhand to the top shelf, as the Flyers were caught in their zone and Carter Hart dropped early.

Back on the power play in the final minute of the period, the Oilers finally cashed in. Connor McDavid put the puck on net and it hit the skate of Justin Braun and beat Hart, tying the score with 17.8 seconds remaining.

But just when it seemed the two teams would head to the break tied, the Flyers got one last opportunity. Atkinson came up with a turnover and managed the beat the buzzer with a shot from the slot with just 0.6 seconds remaining in the period for his fifth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-12 Edmonton.

The Flyers lead was short-lived, as just 54 seconds into the second period, the Oilers got the equalizer again. Zach Hyman was able to get the puck in the slot off a broken play and beat Hart with the shot, making it a 3-3 game.

The two teams were fairly even at five-on-five through the first 10 minutes of the period, then the Oilers took over with multiple quality chances and odd-man rushes. Through two periods, the Oilers had a 25-18 lead in shots.

The Flyers came out firing in the third, and got the lead back at the 4:18 mark of the period. It was Atkinson again off a rush, firing a shot through the legs of Koskinen to make it a 4-3 game.

The Flyers had multiple scoring chances throughout the first half of the third, including a power play where they couldn't convert. With 6:12 remaining in the third, the Oilers got a power play of their own, but the Flyers weathered the storm with the help of Hart.

With one minute to play, the Flyers iced the game as Couturier scored into the empty net to seal the result.

Hart finished with 34 saves in the win. Koskinen stopped 29 of 33 shots.

In addition to Atkinson's two goals, Giroux, Couturier and Braun each had two-point games. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two points for the Oilers.

The Flyers get right back at it on Thursday night, facing the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 3 0 2 5 Oilers 2 1 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Claude Giroux (4) (Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier) 7:22

PHI Nate Thompson (1) (Nicolas Aube-Kubel) 10:05

EDM Tyson Barrie (1) (Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) 10:40

EDM Connor McDavid (7) PP (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins) 19:42

PHI Cam Atkinson (5) (Unassisted) 19:59

2nd Period

EDM Zach Hyman (6) (Jesse Puljujarvi, McDavid) 0:54

3rd Period

PHI Atkinson (6) (Derick Brassard, Justin Braun) 4:18

PHI Couturier (2) EN (Braun, Giroux) 19:01

Game Statistics