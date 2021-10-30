CFB: #20 Penn State - #5 Ohio State Preview

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

No. 20 Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) travels to Columbus for a primetime match up with No. 5 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions are coming off a deflating 20-18 nine-overtime loss to Illinois last weekend in Happy Valley. The Buckeyes defeated Indiana 54-7 in a laugher last week in Bloomington. Ohio State is a 19.5-point home favorite according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: October 30, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

When: 7:30 PM/Eastern

TV: ABC

Radio: 1210 WPHT and the Penn State Radio Network

Series History

Penn State and Ohio State have met 35-times with the majority coming since 1993 when the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten. The Buckeyes lead the series 21-14 including four-straight wins.

Last Match Up

2020: Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25 in Happy Valley

This Game at a Glance

This game couldn’t come at a worse time for Penn State. A quick recap of the last week for the Nittany Lions, there’s the shocking nine-overtime loss to Illinois, questions about James Franklin’s commitment to Penn State, and the teams’ focus on the upcoming opponent. Factor in the high-powered Ohio State offense and smothering defense, this could end up very badly for Penn State and James Franklin.

There’s a feeling among Penn State fans that this could be the beginning of a downward spiral for the Nittany Lions.

There’s a reason Ohio State is ranked fifth in the nation; the Buckeyes are averaging 49.3 points per game and an incredible 559.3 yards per game. They’re an offensive juggernaut. A quick look at the Ohio State offensive weapons, quarterback C.J Stroud has already thrown for 1,965-yards, 22-touchdowns, and only three interceptions, running back TreVeyon Henderson has eleven touchdowns and nearly 700-yards in six games. The Buckeyes have three wide receivers, Garrett Wilson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Chris Olave, who have over 500-yards receiving to date. Olave and Wilson have eight-touchdowns and six-touchdowns respectively.

That’s a lot of firepower. Penn State will have to do everything in their power to keep this game close.