CFB: Temple Loses Defensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Freshman defensive tackle Nick Bags announced that he is leaving the Owls program and entering the NCAA transfer portal. Bags, who is the fourth scholarship player to leave the Owls this fall, registered five tackles in three appearances for the Owls. The Staten Island native was recently relegated to a backup role after suffering an injury.

Thank You Temple ❤️ (Tape in the comment section) pic.twitter.com/yMxactqofI — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 𝓑𝓪𝓰𝓼 🎒 (@NickBagss) October 17, 2021

Head coach Rod Carey confirmed Bags’ departure during his Monday press conference. Carey cited that Bags’ and his mother have decided to move from their Staten Island home. OwlsDaily.com’s Shawn Pastor confirmed the decision was based on a move.

The 6’3, 300-pound former three-star recruit originally committed to Rutgers University under Chris Ash however chose not to sign with the Scarlet Knights after Greg Schiano returned to Piscataway. Bags is considered a true freshman thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 playing policy and is eligible for a red shirt this season because he played less than four games. He will have four-years of eligibility remaining.