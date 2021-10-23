CFB: Temple-South Florida Preview

Photo: Temple Football Twitter/@Temple_FB

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Temple (3-3, 1-1 AAC) returns to action on Saturday night, the Owls travel to Tampa to take on AAC conference foe South Florida (1-5, 0-2 AAC). The Owls were soundly defeated 52-3 by then No. 5 Cincinnati before enjoying a bye last week. The Bulls are coming off a heartbreaking 32-31 loss to Tulsa.

This game is expected to be closer than the records may indicate. South Florida is currently a 2-point home favorite according to William Hill sportsbook.

Date: October 23, 2021

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

When: 7:00 PM/Eastern

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Series History

Temple and South Florida have met seven times. The Owls lead the series five to two.

Last Match Up

2020: Temple edged USF 39-37 in Philadelphia

This Game at a Glance

Throw the records out on this one, Temple and USF are as close as it comes on the field of play.

Both teams struggle with consistent offensive output, the Owls average 23.7 PPG while the Bulls average 22.2 PPG. Total offense for both teams is similar, 343.2 YPG for Temple compared to 322.7 YPG for USF. Both teams lack explosive play or a consistent run game.

It's the same story defensively. Temple is allowing 33.8 PPG and the Bulls are allowing 35.3 PPG, both are in the bottom twenty of the FBS.