CFB: Temple-UCF Preview

UCF’s record is deceiving, the Knights lost two-games by a touchdown or less, 42-35 to Louisville and 34-30 to Navy. The only game where the Knight’s weren’t in it was their 56-21 loss to Cincinnati. UCF’s offense is potent, averaging 419.4-YPG with a nearly 50-50 split between the rushing game and passing game. The Knights average nearly 33-points per game and can score at will.

Temple (3-4, 1-2 AAC) returns to The Linc for a conference game against UCF (4-3, 2-2 AAC). The Owls are coming off a 34-14 road loss to South Florida. The loss marks the fourth time the Owls have lost by 20-points or more this season. UCF defeated Memphis 24-7 last Friday. The Knights are currently 11-point favorites according to William Hill Sportsbook.

The Owls haven’t shown the ability to move the football or score points consistently this year. Defensively it’s even worse. The Owls gave up 400-plus yards on the ground last week to lowly South Florida. The Owls are allowing an average of 380-yards allowed per game and nearly 34-points per game.

UCF is too explosive for Temple, period. The Owls haven’t shown the ability to slow many teams down and that doesn’t look to change today. It’s going to be a long day for Temple and another 20-point or more loss for the Cherry and White.

Prediction: UCF 35—14