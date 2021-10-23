Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
CFB: USF Routs Temple for First Conference Win in Two Years

10/23/2021

Image 1Photo: South Florida Football Twitter/@USFFootball

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

USF used the run game to blow out Temple 34-14 and win their first conference game in 2-years.  The loss marks the fourth time this season that Temple has lost by 20-points or more.

The Bulls utilized the three-headed monster combo of Jaren Mangham, Kelley Joiner, and Brian Battle to exploit the Owls defense for a school record 421-yards on the ground and three touchdowns.  Mangham rushed 26-times for 152-yards and two touchdowns, Joiner rushed 14-times for 126-yards and one touchdown, and Battle added 77-yards on 12-carries.  Eight additional USF players were involved in the run game. 

USF quarterback Timmy McClain was 10-for-13 for 71-yards and one touchdown before he was forced to leave the game due to injury.  The Bulls defense shutdown Temple forcing two turnovers and limiting the Owls offense to 217-yards of total offense.  70-yards of that offense came on one play, D’Wan Mathis connected with wide receiver Randle Jones for an Owls touchdown in the second quarter.  Running back Edward Saydee added a rushing touchdown to close out the Owls scoring.

 

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Temple

0

7

7

0

14

USF

0

17

10

7

34

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter

USF Touchdown | 14:20: J. Mangham 1-yard rush, PAT by Shrader is good. 19-plays, 80-yards, 9:03 time of possession

USF Touchdown | 4:47: McClain to Gregory, 4-yards.  PAT by Shrader is good. 12-plays, 88-yards, 5:22 time of possession

Temple Touchdown | 4:38: Mathis to Jones, 70-yards. PAT by Bell is good. 1-play, 70-yards

USF Field Goal | 00:19: Shrader 26-yard field goal. 11-play, 66-yards, 4:19 time of possession

3rd Quarter

Temple Touchdown | 11:16: Saydee 1-yard rush, PAT by Bell is good. 8-plays, 75-yards, 3:44 time of possession

USF Field Goal | 8:18: Shrader 52-yard field goal. 9-plays, 43-yards, 2:59 time of possession

USF Touchdown | 2:41: Joiner 2-yard rush, PAT by Shrader is good. 9-plays, 62-yards, 3:59 time of possession

4th Quarter

USF Touchdown | 11:07: Mangham 1-yard rush, PAT by Shrader is good. 9-plays, 73-yards, 4:13 time of possession

Posted by on 10/23/2021 in College Football, Writer: Michael Lipinski

