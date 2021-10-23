CFB: USF Routs Temple for First Conference Win in Two Years

Photo: South Florida Football Twitter/@USFFootball



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

USF used the run game to blow out Temple 34-14 and win their first conference game in 2-years. The loss marks the fourth time this season that Temple has lost by 20-points or more.

The Bulls utilized the three-headed monster combo of Jaren Mangham, Kelley Joiner, and Brian Battle to exploit the Owls defense for a school record 421-yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Mangham rushed 26-times for 152-yards and two touchdowns, Joiner rushed 14-times for 126-yards and one touchdown, and Battle added 77-yards on 12-carries. Eight additional USF players were involved in the run game.

USF quarterback Timmy McClain was 10-for-13 for 71-yards and one touchdown before he was forced to leave the game due to injury. The Bulls defense shutdown Temple forcing two turnovers and limiting the Owls offense to 217-yards of total offense. 70-yards of that offense came on one play, D’Wan Mathis connected with wide receiver Randle Jones for an Owls touchdown in the second quarter. Running back Edward Saydee added a rushing touchdown to close out the Owls scoring.