College Football: #4 Penn State - #3 Iowa Preview

#4 Penn State (5-0, Big Ten) travels to Iowa City to take on #3 Iowa (5-0) for a Big Ten contest that could have College Football Playoff implications and be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game. The Nittany Lions are coming off 24-0 dismantling of Indiana last weekend in Happy Valley. The Hawkeyes were just as impressive defeating Maryland 51-14 in College Park. William Hill Sportsbook currently has the Hawkeyes as 1-1/2-point favorite although that line could come down to a “pick ‘em” by game time.

Date: October 9, 2021

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

When: 4:00 PM/Eastern

TV: Fox

Radio: 1210 WPHT

Series History

Penn State and Iowa have met 30-times. The Nittany Lions currently lead the series 17-13

Last Match Up

11/21/2020: Iowa defeated Penn State 41-21 in Happy Valley.

This Game at a Glance…

If you like defensive football this game is going to be one for you. This game has all the makings of a good ol’ fashioned Big Ten slugfest. It could be a repeat of the 6-4 Iowa win from 2004.

The Hawkeyes have the #2 defense in college football allowing an average of 11.6 PPG this season. The Nittany Lions are #3 allowing only 12.0 PPG on average. That’s a lot of shutdown defense.

Offensively both teams are averaging around 30 PPG with plenty of playmakers for both offenses. It will most likely take a big play to break a defensive stalemate.

This game will most likely come down to the foot of a college kicker.