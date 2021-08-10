College Football: Temple - #5 Cincinnati Preview
10/08/2021
Temple (3-2, 1-0 AAC) travels to Cincinnati to take on the #5 ranked Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) on national TV. The Owls are coming off an upset, 34-31 win over Memphis in their AAC conference opener. The Bearcats dominated Notre Dame last weekend in South Bend, 24-13. The Owls are 30-point underdog according to William Hill Sportsbook.
Date: October 8, 2021
Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Time: 7:00 PM/Eastern
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Series History
The Owls and Bearcats have met 22-times since 1973 with Temple leading the series 13-8-1.
Last Match Up
11/23/2019: Cincinnati defeated Temple 15-13
Temple Wins If…
There’s a miracle.
The Owls are headed into an absolute buzz saw in the Bearcats. Cincinnati is averaging 38.2 PPG (17th in CFB) and are only allowing 14.5 PPG defensively. The Owls are only managing 27.4 PPG and are allowing a whopping 30.2 PPG (99th in CFB). Temple will have to play their best game under Rod Carey if they want to upset Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Wins If…
The Bearcats will cruise if they keep playing their brand of football. QB Desmond Ridder, RB Jerome Ford, and a quartet of wide receivers are operating on all cylinders. Defensively the Bearcats are being led by Deshawn Pace, Darrian Beavers, and Joel Dublanko are leading one of top defense’s in the nation.
