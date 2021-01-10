College Football: Temple - Memphis Preview

Temple and Memphis have only played each other six times on the gridiron. The series is tied at three apiece.

The Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) host conference rival Memphis (3-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field for both schools conference opener. Temple is coming off of a 41-7 win over FCS opponent Wagner College. The Tigers are coming off of a shocking 31-28 loss to Texas-San Antonio. The Owls are an 11-point home underdog according to William Hill Sportsbook. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for noon.

Memphis Players to Watch

QB Seth Henigan- 15-for-25, 329 YDS, 1 TD vs. UTSA | SEASON: 72-for-118, 1,170 YDS, 9 TDs, 1 INT

RB Brandon Thomas- 20 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD vs UTSA | SEASON: 70 ATT, 494 YDS, 7.1 AVG, 4 TD

WR Calvin Austin III- 6 REC, 142 YDS, 1 TD vs UTSA | SEASON: 27 REC, 533 YDS, 19.7 AVG, 7 TDs

LB JJ Russell- 18 TOT, 11 SOLO, 7 AST vs UTSA | SEASON: 47 TOT, 30 SOLO, 17 AST

Temple Wins If…

The Owls are going to have to slow down the Memphis offensive attack if they want to have any chance of winning this game. Memphis is averaging 39.5 points per game and has explosive weapons at every offensive position. The Owls are allowing an average of 37.7 points to FBS opponents this season.

Temple will also need one of their quarterbacks to step in and take control. D’Wan Mathis, who returned after injuring his ankle in the Rutgers loss, looked the part last week against Wagner. But it was Wagner. Rod Carey will need to have a quick hook with Mathis if the injury seems to be hampering his play.

The Owls will need to make this a shootout if they want the “W” on Homecoming.

Memphis Wins If…

Memphis wins if they continue doing what they’ve been doing all year long, score a lot of points. As you can see above, the Tigers have multiple explosive weapons on offense that’s going against a Temple defense that is rather porous. They should be able to score and score often on Temple.

The biggest concern for Memphis is the teams’ psyche after their deflating loss to UTSA. A win over the Roadrunners would’ve catapulted the Tigers into the AP Top 25. How will they react if Temple takes an early lead?

This is a game that Memphis should win but so was last week. This is an interesting early season test for Memphis.