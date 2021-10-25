Eagles Trade QB To Jets

The Eagles sent Joe Flacco to the Jets for a sixth-round pick that could be come a fifth-round pick based upon his playing time, according ESPN.

The Eagles, on Monday, made another deal to increase their draft capital.

It was just one week ago that the Eagles made a splash by moving Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals .

Jets trading a conditional 6th-round pick to Philadelphia that can possibly be a 5th based on play time for QB Joe Flacco, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

It's hard to argue with the Eagles pulling the trigger on that deal as it slightly lowers their cap and gains them a draft pick from a player virtually no analyst thought would bring back any value in a trade.

The move comes in response to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson heading out of Sunday's game with an injury.

The rookie suffered a PCL injury that the Jets expect will force him to miss two to four weeks.

In the meantime, it looks like Joe Flacco, who spent the 2020 season with the team, will have a chance to start with the team. The Jets only other QB is a player who appeared in his first game following the Wilson injury yesterday.

The move would seem to make Gadner Minshew the top backup on the roster and should mean he will be dressing on gamedays.

For the Eagles, this would be the 11th pick in their 2022 draft chest.

The Eagles also picked up a QB to serve as their third option in Reid Sinnett, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles claimed former #Dolphins QB Reid Sinnett, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

Sinnett has been with the Buccaneers and Dolphins since joining the league out of San Diego in 2020.

The waiver claim went through before the trade was official, so in order to make room on the roster, long snapper Rick Lovato was cut.

An important note on Rick Lovato: He's a vested veteran so he's not subject to the NFL's waiver system. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 25, 2021

Lovato, however, is a vested veteran and will not have to clear waivers. It may be in the Eagles plans to simply re-sign the long snapper, which should be something Lovato himself was aware of and made a deal to simply not sign with another team while the Eagles clear the roster spot back up.

There really isn't a known reason for Lovato to be cut outside of that, so the hope here is he will be back tomorrow.