Flag Football. Dumb Penalties Doom Birds

Penalties, penalties, and more penalties. The Eagles ruined a solid effort by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense by committing too many penalties and red zone miscues. Despite Hurts’ sharp performance, the Birds ultimately succumbed to the talented Kansas City Chiefs 42-30, on a frustrating day that was filled with finger pointing and yellow flags.

Credit goes to Hurts. After his disastrous performance last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles second-year quarterback consistently hit his receivers in stride and extended drives with his legs. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also seemed to learn a lesson from the Dallas loss. Gone were the low-percentage gadget plays. Instead, Sirianni successfully used the quarterback sneak on short yardage downs. True, for the second week in a row the Eagles failed to establish a running game, but Sirianni’s use of short screens and halfback rollout passes hid the holes in the Birds’ injury-plagued offensive line.

During the first half the Eagles hung tough against league superstar Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a shootout, with Philadelphia moving the ball through the air and Kansas City calmly dishing to breakout running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith continued to show why he won the Heisman Trophy. His routes were crisp, his speed was impressive, and his hands were sure. One can already sense a nice rapport developing between Hurts and Smith. Hurts didn’t solely look to Smith, however, as both Eagles tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz got in on the action. But this day will be remembered for the costly penalties committed by the Birds.