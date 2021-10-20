Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Ben Simmons Tossed From Practice, Suspended One Game

Flyers-Bruins: Game 3 Preview

10/20/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers greeted former head coach Dave Hakstol on Monday and claimed their first win of the 2021-22 season in a convincing manner. Now they get their first meeting of the season against a team they saw plenty of a season ago.

The Boston Bruins come to town, playing in just their second game of the season. For three Flyers, it will mark their first game in the Orange and Black.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Joel Farabee 2 2 2 4 Brad Marchand 1 2 0 2
Travis Konecny 2 2 1 3 Jake DeBrusk 1 1 0 1
Derick Brassard 2 1 2 3 Nick Foligno 1 0 1 1
Ryan Ellis 2 1 2 3 David Pastrnak 1 0 1 1
Keith Yandle 2 0 3 3 Erik Haula 1 0 1 1

Players To Watch 10-20

Travis Konecny's season has gotten off to a good start with goals in each of the first two games. After a disappointing 2020-21 season, Konecny appears to have a lot of confidence again. We'll see if his early-season production continues against Boston on Wednesday.
 
Brad Marchand was right in the middle of everything in Boston's only game of the season so far. His two goals helped lead the way to a win over Dallas on Saturday night. A noted Flyer killer, Marchand will be one to watch for again on Wednesday.
 
Goalie Matchup 10-20

For the first time in his Flyers career, Martin Jones gets a start. Jones played regularly in the preseason, including starting the final game of the preseason against Washington back on Oct. 8. In his first game action since then, this will be his chance to make a true first impression. 

Jeremy Swayman will be back in goal for Boston for their second game on Wednesday night. Swayman made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win on Saturday. Swayman faced the Flyers twice last season, making his NHL debut on April 6 with a 40-save victory, then taking the loss on April 10 while making 20 saves.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 10-20

Flyers Scratches: Patrick Brown (COVID protocol), Nick Seeler (healthy)

Opponent Line Combos 10-20

Bruins Scratches: Curtis Lazar (injury), John Moore (healthy), Jakub Zboril (healthy), Anton Blidh (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: In addition to Jones making his first start, the Flyers will have two more new faces in the lineup on Wednesday. Rasmus Ristolainen will make his Flyers debut after missing the first two games with an injury. Zack MacEwen will also be in the lineup for the first time. 
  • Bruins: No changes to the Boston lineup from their opening-night win against Dallas. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13th), Bruins (27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Bruins (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • April 10, 2021 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (at PHI)
    • April 6, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • April 5, 2021 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/OT) (at BOS)
    • Feb. 21, 2021 - Bruins 7, Flyers 3 (at Lake Tahoe)
    • Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
    • Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Keith Yandle - 29 GP, 3 G, 23 A, 26 P
    • Claude Giroux - 46 GP, 10 G, 22 A, 32 P
    • Travis Konecny - 19 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
    • Travis Sanheim - 16 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Martin Jones - 7 GP, 1-3-2, 4.09 GAA, .867 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • James van Riemsdyk plays in his 800th NHL game tonight.
    • Rasmus Ristolainen needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.
    • Ryan Ellis needs three assists for 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

