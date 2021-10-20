Flyers-Bruins: Game 3 Preview
10/20/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers greeted former head coach Dave Hakstol on Monday and claimed their first win of the 2021-22 season in a convincing manner. Now they get their first meeting of the season against a team they saw plenty of a season ago.
The Boston Bruins come to town, playing in just their second game of the season. For three Flyers, it will mark their first game in the Orange and Black.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Joel Farabee
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Brad Marchand
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Travis Konecny
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Jake DeBrusk
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Derick Brassard
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Nick Foligno
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan Ellis
|2
|1
|2
|3
|David Pastrnak
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Keith Yandle
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Erik Haula
|1
|0
|1
|1
For the first time in his Flyers career, Martin Jones gets a start. Jones played regularly in the preseason, including starting the final game of the preseason against Washington back on Oct. 8. In his first game action since then, this will be his chance to make a true first impression.
Jeremy Swayman will be back in goal for Boston for their second game on Wednesday night. Swayman made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win on Saturday. Swayman faced the Flyers twice last season, making his NHL debut on April 6 with a 40-save victory, then taking the loss on April 10 while making 20 saves.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Patrick Brown (COVID protocol), Nick Seeler (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: In addition to Jones making his first start, the Flyers will have two more new faces in the lineup on Wednesday. Rasmus Ristolainen will make his Flyers debut after missing the first two games with an injury. Zack MacEwen will also be in the lineup for the first time.
- Bruins: No changes to the Boston lineup from their opening-night win against Dallas.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13th), Bruins (27th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Bruins (1st)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- April 10, 2021 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (at PHI)
- April 6, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- April 5, 2021 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/OT) (at BOS)
- Feb. 21, 2021 - Bruins 7, Flyers 3 (at Lake Tahoe)
- Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Keith Yandle - 29 GP, 3 G, 23 A, 26 P
- Claude Giroux - 46 GP, 10 G, 22 A, 32 P
- Travis Konecny - 19 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
- Travis Sanheim - 16 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Martin Jones - 7 GP, 1-3-2, 4.09 GAA, .867 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk plays in his 800th NHL game tonight.
- Rasmus Ristolainen needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.
- Ryan Ellis needs three assists for 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.