Flyers-Canucks: Game 6 Preview
10/28/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers are right back at it on Thursday night. Less than 24 hours removed from a big road win against the undefeated Edmonton Oilers, the Flyers will face-off again and go against the team that opened their schedule just a couple weeks earlier.
The Vancouver Canucks come in with a modest 3-3-1 record in the first seven games of their season, including the 5-4 shootout victory in Philadelphia on Oct. 15. The Flyers will be looking for a different result as they look to build on Wednesday's win.
Game time is at 10 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Vancouver Canucks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|5
|6
|1
|7
|Conor Garland
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Sean Couturier
|5
|2
|5
|7
|J.T. Miller
|7
|1
|7
|8
|Claude Giroux
|5
|4
|2
|6
|Bo Horvat
|7
|4
|1
|5
|Joel Farabee
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Quinn Hughes
|6
|1
|4
|5
|Derick Brassard
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Elias Pettersson
|7
|1
|3
|4
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers in his hometown. It will be the second start of the season for Jones, who finished with 37 saves in a win over the Bruins last Wednesday.
Jaroslav Halak is also making his second start of the season. Halak allowed two goals on 20 shots in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 16.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Patrick Brown (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: After playing on Wednesday night, the Flyers did not have a morning skate on Thursday. They could get Patrick Brown into the lineup for this game, but there is no certainty that will happen at the moment. It appears that Ryan Ellis will miss another game with an injury as well.
- Canucks: Tucker Poolman may be a late scratch due to injury. He left the morning skate early and will be a game-time decision. The Canucks will also have Jason Dickinson out for a second straight game with an injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (5th), Canucks (14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Canucks (23rd)
- Recent History vs. Canucks
- Oct. 15, 2021 - Canucks 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Nov. 25, 2019 - Flyers 2, Canucks 1 (at PHI)
- Oct. 12, 2019 - Canucks 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at VAN)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Canucks
- Joel Farabee - 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 14 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 P
- Sean Couturier - 15 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Cam Atkinson - 17 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
- Martin Jones - 13 GP, 9-3-1, 2.00 GAA, .936 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Rasmus Ristolainen needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs six power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.