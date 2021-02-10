Flyers-Capitals: Preseason Game 3 Preview





(Photo: Zack Hill/Philadelphia Flyers)

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers are back on home ice for their third game of the preseason. Usually at this point of the preseason, there starts to be more of a focus on the lineup that will be used on the night of the season opener. The Flyers still have a mix of veterans and hopefuls in camp, but their groups have shown some consistency about who is in line to make the team, at least so far.

Saturday night will present the next opportunity for players to put the drills and systems worked on in camp to the test. As the Washington Capitals come to town, the Flyers will ice a more experienced lineup. Game time is 7 p.m.