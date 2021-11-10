Flyers Claim C Patrick Brown Off Waivers, Set Final Roster

The Flyers claimed center Patrick Brown off waivers, putting the final piece into the puzzle for the 2021-22 opening-night roster. The Flyers final roster consists of 20 healthy players, the minimum 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

Final rosters for the NHL were due by 5 p.m. on Monday and the Flyers made one last-minute change to the roster before submitting.

Brown, 29, spent the last two seasons in the Vegas Golden Knights organization. He played in just five regular-season games over the last two seasons, scoring one goal, but appeared in 14 playoff games over the two seasons, including 12 last season. He scored three goals in the 14 playoff games, including two last season.

Prior to playing in Vegas, Brown spent five seasons in the Carolina Hurricanes organization. With the Hurricanes, Brown had one goal and one assist over 28 games. In the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers, he served as captain and posted 53 goals and 125 points over 334 career games. In the playoffs, he had seven goals and 14 points in 24 games with Charlotte, including leading them to a Calder Cup championship in 2019.

In his two seasons with Vegas, he also played in 69 games in the AHL. In his first season with the Chicago Wolves, Brown had seven goals and 21 points in 60 games. In just nine games with the Henderson Silver Knights, he scored three goals and eight points, and again served as captain.

Prior to turning pro, Brown was also a four-year player with Boston College, playing alongside Flyers forward Kevin Hayes in all four years. He also was a teammate of current Flyer Cam Atkinson for one season. Brown was the captain of the 2013-14 Boston College team and scored 21 goals and 43 points in 120 games in his college career.

With Brown’s addition to the roster, the Flyers now have four forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie that were not on the roster last season, completing an offseason of great change.

Brown joins the following players on the Flyers final roster as the season prepares to begin on Friday.

Forwards

11 Travis Konecny

13 Kevin Hayes

14 Sean Couturier

19 Derick Brassard

21 Scott Laughton

23 Oskar Lindblom

25 James van Riemsdyk

28 Claude Giroux

38 Patrick Brown

44 Nate Thompson

62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

86 Joel Farabee

89 Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

3 Keith Yandle

6 Travis Sanheim

9 Ivan Provorov

61 Justin Braun

70 Rasmus Ristolainen

94 Ryan Ellis

Goalies

35 Martin Jones

79 Carter Hart

Kevin Hayes is still on the active roster, despite being injured and expected to miss some time. The following players were placed on injured reserve to start the season: Ryan Fitzgerald, Egor Zamula, Sam Morin, Wade Allison, Tanner Laczynski, Zayde Wisdom and Cooper Zech. No players were placed on long-term injured reserve.

The final couple of cuts saw defensemen Cam York and Nick Seeler sent to the AHL, along with forwards Jackson Cates and Garrett Wilson.

The Flyers get on the ice on Friday night for the first time, taking on the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.